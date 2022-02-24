'We need the help': Ukrainian Americans in the Tampa Bay area fear for loved ones overseas

Community members say they've been on the phone all day with loved ones in Ukraine after watching the invasion unfold overnight.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is leaving many in the Tampa Bay area with connections to the country heartbroken.

Some Ukrainian Americans said being able to reach their loved ones on the phone, for now, is giving them hope but worry it won't stay that way.

The past 24 hours have been devastating for neighbors like Ihor Rakowsky of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port, which has roughly 5,000 Ukrainian Americans living in the area.

"It was inconceivable to us that something like this could happen," Rakowsky said. "We're still numb. Partly with anger. Partly with sorrow."

Rakowsky said his parents were refugees who settled in the U.S. after World War II. He said in a sense what's happening currently is being repeated again.

Community members at the church came together and created Ukranian delicacies as part of their weekly traditions to fundraise money for the church.

Neighbors said it was important to be with each other after watching videos and images of destruction overnight.

"I cried a lot," Natalia Bobak said. "We need the help. We need the world to stand behind us."

Several churches across the Bay area held prayer services to cope with the pain throughout the day.

"It's very hard to comprehend what is happening. That something like that is happening in the 21st century," said Roman Voloshyn of Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in St. Petersburg.

Voloshyn said his elderly parents are in Ukraine. He's not just worried about the safety of his relatives overseas but making sure his elderly parents have access to basic supplies like medicine or are able to evacuate if needed.

Mariya Bloom of Englewood also said her elderly mother is still in Ukraine.

"To be honest, I'm still shaken. We have not slept all night and I'm sick to my stomach until now," Bloom said.

Olya Czerkas said church members in St. Petersburg were hoping for a peaceful resolution when threats escalated but said she understood Russian President Vladimir Putin was still capable of invading the country.

"It brought us together unfortunately in a fearful way," said Czerkas, who also serves as president of the local Ukrainian National Women's League of America, Inc. branch.

Czerkas said she hopes what's happening will serve as a history lesson for people following the crisis. Overall, neighbors said the impact in Ukraine will have an effect on the world.

"It's so important that we all stand together, and that we help one another," Czerkas said.

In Ukraine, a Tampa-based group Project DYNAMO, consisting of former and current military members, said they're in the process of rescuing nearly two dozen Americans.