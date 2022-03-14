Pinellas Community Foundation launches fund for Ukraine

Money donated will go toward food, water and other essential supplies for Ukrainians suffering from the ongoing war.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — People across the Tampa Bay area looking for a reputable place to donate money toward relief efforts in Ukraine can consider the Pinellas Community Foundation.

The Clearwater-based organization, which has a perfect score on Charity Navigator, announced Monday that it has launched the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund of Tampa Bay.

All of the money donated will go toward funding grants for food, water, ready-to-eat meals, medical supplies and more, according to its website.

"Our goal is to provide a trusted way for Tampa Bay donors who are asking us how they can make monetary contributions to help the Ukrainian people who are suffering so greatly," said Myriam Irizarry, Chairwoman of the PCF Board of Governors, in a statement.

While donations are accepted online, people can make a check out to Pinellas Community Foundation with Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund of Tampa Bay in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to 17755 US Highway 19 N., Suite 150, Clearwater, FL 33764.

Russia's war on Ukraine has become "nothing short of a nightmare" for people living in cities under attack, Robert Mardini, the director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, told The Associated Press. Recent reports indicated citizens in the city of Mariupol are running out of drinking water, food, medical supplies and fuel for heating.

"People are in desperate need to take shelter, and this is why the situation cannot, cannot continue like this," Mardini told the AP.