Block party in Sarasota held to raise money for Ukraine

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota community gathered Saturday night in an effort to help Ukraine.

A number of Rosemary Art & Design District (RADD) organizations and businesses came together to host RADD for Ukraine. It consisted of a block party combined with a fundraiser, supply drive, food and live music with proceeds going toward Ukraine.

DreamLarge, a benefit corporation based locally, spearheaded the gathering.

“We wanted to make sure every contributed dollar goes into the people of Ukraine," founder Anand Pallegar said. “The thing I’m most proud about is our community and our willingness to lean in and help each other at the drop of a hat.”

Here’s just a glimpse of the donated supplies they’ve been getting @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/9uufaayzlj — Miguel Octavio (@MiguelWTSP) March 19, 2022

Pallegar said planning took about one week. The inspiration to bring groups together to help Ukraine came from Victoria Blooms floral boutique owner Viktoria Warren.

Warren had already been collecting supplies through her business.

"[Pallegar] came up to me and said, 'Hey, why don't we make this block party fundraiser in aid of Ukraine?' I said, 'Yes, that'd be fantastic,'" Warren said.

Warren, born in Kyiv, Ukraine, said the efforts are personal since some of her relatives are still in Ukraine.

The efforts to help give local Ukrainian Americans like Marina Sommers hope. Like Warren, some of her loved ones have been displaced from the war.

"My heart is full of hope right now that this will end sooner than later," Sommers said in response to the outgrowing support for Ukraine.

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation served as the philanthropic steward to provide aid in Ukraine.