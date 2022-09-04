'They’re killing civilians': Ukrainian mother finds refuge in Clearwater

Nataliia Kopets attended the Polish community's benefit concert for Ukraine. She said she was overwhelmed with the support.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Millions of Ukrainians are fleeing their country for refuge due to the Russian invasion. That was what happened to Nataliia Kopets and her two kids, ages 4 and 5 years old.

“We were under attack,” Kopets said. "They're killing civilians."

Kopets said she fled from her home Kyiv to the Ukrainian city of Lviv, then Poland. Despite no connections to Tampa Bay, a Facebook search helped her get the support she needed.

She went on Facebook and found Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in St. Petersburg.

After arriving, the church was able to provide resources including a family to support them.

Kopets said her brother is fighting the Russians, while her parents are still in Kyiv, she said. She is still able to speak with them every day.

Kopets was one of a number of attendees at the Polish Center for John Paul II in Clearwater on Saturday. The center hosted a benefit concert with proceeds going toward Ukraine.

“They’re not just our neighbors, they’re our friends,” President Jolanta Piatek said. “Whatever we feel in our heart, we’re going to show today through our concert.”

Piatek said her heart is bleeding for Ukraine. She said Poland has gone through similar experiences during World War II. Helping her neighboring country wasn’t an option.

“We were always close with Poland, but this just shows who our real neighbors are. Who our real friends are,” Kopets said with translation from Iryna Karavan, a member of the church.

Karavan said Kopets is the first family coming from Ukraine that the church has been able to assist. The church is receiving multiple requests from Ukrainians seeking help and she hopes the support will be given out.

Saturday’s performances brought tears for the two who are finding hope through community support.

Karavan said it’s been terrifying waking up each day and not knowing what kind of developments are coming out of her homeland. She said she hopes more will be done to protect Ukraine and its people.

Kopets said she hopes to someday return to a freed Ukraine, together with her children, and reunited with her family.

The United Nation states more than 4 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia’s invasion. It’s the swiftest refugee displacement crisis in Europe since World War II.