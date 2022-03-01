Ways you can help Ukraine and its people amid Russian invasion

Local and national organizations have several ways to help those impacted.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the world watches the events of Russia's invasion unfold in Ukraine, many are searching for ways to help from home.

Below is a list of charities and organizations that you can donate to. We will update the list as it continues to grow.

If you come across a charity or organization that is not listed, follow the Federal Trade Commission’s guidance on ways to avoid donating to a scam here.

Local Resources

The Tampa-based nonprofit is helping evacuate people from Ukraine. The group's goal is to rescue U.S. citizens and their families abroad. Donations will be used to help transport and airlift people to safety.

The Tampa-based nonprofit is helping provide support and rental assistance to refugees that have made their way to the U.S.

434 90th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33702

727-576-1001

7890 W. Price Blvd., North Port, FL 34291

941-426-7931

National/International Resources

CARE is an international organization that fights global poverty with emergency response and long-term development projects.

Catholic Relief Services has partners across Ukraine and is currently providing shelter, food, hygiene supplies, fuel, transportation to safe areas and counseling support.

Through partnerships across Europe, Convoy of Hope has worked in Ukraine since 2014 in an effort to alleviate suffering in and around the nation. The organization’s International Disaster Services team is actively trying to make contact with partners in affected areas.

The Santa Barbara-based organization distributes donated medicine and medical supplies. Direct Relief has supplied Ukrainian healthcare providers with more than $27 million in medical aid.

All donations to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund will support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled. GlobalGiving’s local partners in Ukraine are bringing relief to displaced families and people in high-risk areas.

The Red Cross’ humanitarian work aims to help people rebuild their lives and cope with the wider consequences of conflict.

The fellowship is on the ground providing emergency aid to vulnerable Jewish communities including security and basic needs.

The Los Angeles-based organization provides emergency relief to those struck by conflict, disaster and disease. When an emergency has ended, the organization shifts its response to long-term medical support and training. The International Medical Corps has been delivering primary healthcare and mental health services to communities in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

Nova Ukraine is a 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine while raising awareness about the country in the U.S. and throughout the world.

Polish Medical Mission is a Polish humanitarian organization providing medical assistance to countries in need.

Project C.U.R.E. will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine and be on standby to assist with any requests for medical supplies and equipment.

Project HOPE is actively shipping essential medicines and medical supplies to impacted areas in Ukraine.

This non-profit provides medical aid for people affected by military conflict. The group buys medication and medical supplies, helps support army hospitals, and works to improve the living standards for soldiers and their families.

Save the Children is calling on all parties to agree to an immediate cessation of hostilities to reduce the risk to children’s lives and wellbeing.

This is the largest and longest-running Ukrainian women’s organization in the U.S. Donations made to the UNWLA will be directed to those in Ukraine who have been displaced or injured, as well as four military hospitals (Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv and Zhytomyr) caring for injured soldiers.

UNHCR has stepped up operations and capacity in Ukraine and neighboring countries to help Ukrainians forced to flee their homes.

UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children appeal helps provide conflict and disaster-affected children with access to water, sanitation, nutrition, health and safety services.

Voices of Children provides psychological and psychosocial support to children affected by war.