Ukraine

Ways you can help Ukraine and its people amid Russian invasion

Local and national organizations have several ways to help those impacted.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the world watches the events of Russia's invasion unfold in Ukraine, many are searching for ways to help from home. 

Below is a list of charities and organizations that you can donate to. We will update the list as it continues to grow. 

If you come across a charity or organization that is not listed, follow the Federal Trade Commission’s guidance on ways to avoid donating to a scam here. 

Local Resources

Project DYNAMO 

The Tampa-based nonprofit is helping evacuate people from Ukraine. The group's goal is to rescue U.S. citizens and their families abroad. Donations will be used to help transport and airlift people to safety. 

Radiant Hands 

The Tampa-based nonprofit is helping provide support and rental assistance to refugees that have made their way to the U.S. 

St. Petersburg's Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church 

434 90th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33702 

727-576-1001 

North Port's St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church 

7890 W. Price Blvd., North Port, FL 34291 

941-426-7931 

National/International Resources  

CARE 

CARE is an international organization that fights global poverty with emergency response and long-term development projects. 

Catholic Relief Services 

Catholic Relief Services has partners across Ukraine and is currently providing shelter, food, hygiene supplies, fuel, transportation to safe areas and counseling support.

Convoy of Hope 

Through partnerships across Europe, Convoy of Hope has worked in Ukraine since 2014 in an effort to alleviate suffering in and around the nation. The organization’s International Disaster Services team is actively trying to make contact with partners in affected areas.  

Direct Relief 

The Santa Barbara-based organization distributes donated medicine and medical supplies. Direct Relief has supplied Ukrainian healthcare providers with more than $27 million in medical aid.  

GlobalGiving 

All donations to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund will support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled. GlobalGiving’s local partners in Ukraine are bringing relief to displaced families and people in high-risk areas.

International Committee of the Red Cross 

The Red Cross’ humanitarian work aims to help people rebuild their lives and cope with the wider consequences of conflict.  

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

The fellowship is on the ground providing emergency aid to vulnerable Jewish communities including security and basic needs.  

International Medical Corps 

The Los Angeles-based organization provides emergency relief to those struck by conflict, disaster and disease. When an emergency has ended, the organization shifts its response to long-term medical support and training. The International Medical Corps has been delivering primary healthcare and mental health services to communities in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

NOVA Ukraine 

Nova Ukraine is a 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine while raising awareness about the country in the U.S. and throughout the world.

Polish Medical Mission 

Polish Medical Mission is a Polish humanitarian organization providing medical assistance to countries in need.

Project C.U.R.E. 

Project C.U.R.E. will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine and be on standby to assist with any requests for medical supplies and equipment.  

Project Hope 

Project HOPE is actively shipping essential medicines and medical supplies to impacted areas in Ukraine.  

Revived Soldiers Ukraine 

This non-profit provides medical aid for people affected by military conflict. The group buys medication and medical supplies, helps support army hospitals, and works to improve the living standards for soldiers and their families.  

Save the Children 

Save the Children is calling on all parties to agree to an immediate cessation of hostilities to reduce the risk to children’s lives and wellbeing.  

Ukrainian National Women’s League of America 

This is the largest and longest-running Ukrainian women’s organization in the U.S. Donations made to the UNWLA will be directed to those in Ukraine who have been displaced or injured, as well as four military hospitals (Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv and Zhytomyr) caring for injured soldiers.  

UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) 

UNHCR has stepped up operations and capacity in Ukraine and neighboring countries to help Ukrainians forced to flee their homes.

UNICEF 

UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children appeal helps provide conflict and disaster-affected children with access to water, sanitation, nutrition, health and safety services. 

Voices of Children 

Voices of Children provides psychological and psychosocial support to children affected by war.  

World Help 

World Help is a Christian humanitarian organization serving the physical and spiritual needs of people in impoverished communities around the world. They are working to provide food, water, and other basic necessities to displaced families in Ukraine. 

