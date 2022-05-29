Ukrainian family gifted new car from Treasure Valley Subaru

Diamond Girls in Boise raised $4,000 for the family to purchase a car, but when the Treasure Valley dealership heard their story, they gifted them the car instead.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — After hearing about a community fundraiser to help a Ukrainian family purchase a car, Treasure Valley Subaru decided to gift the family a new car.

Since arriving in the United States from Ukraine, the family of four has struggled to get settled in and adjust. They left their home along with many of their possessions in order to escape.

The community stepped up to help make the process as smooth as possible by donating to a fundraiser for the family, organized by a family member working at Diamond Girls jewelry store, and raised nearly $4,000.

When Treasure Valley Subaru heard this, they volunteered to donate a new vehicle to the family.

Yesterday, the family was surprised with the brand new car, and Treasure Valley Subaru says they hope it helps them with a fresh start.

In a Facebook post, Treasure Valley Subaru said:

"We knew that with their story we would find them the perfect car, but here at Treasure Valley Subaru we believe in helping those in need. The family came in thinking they were purchasing an Acura MDX, little did they know, it was a gift. We wish them all the happiness of a safe start in America."

Watch more Local News: