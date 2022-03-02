'They need help': Ukrainian woman carries flag through Brandon streets to raise awareness

A Ukrainian woman living in Brandon is walking through the streets to spread awareness.

BRANDON, Fla. — Nearly every day since Russia invaded Ukraine, Yuliya Bryant has been walking the streets of Brandon with a Ukrainian flag.

“I made my flag to show solidarity with Ukrainian people. I have family members living in Ukraine,” Bryant explained.

Bryant was born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine. She moved to America where she married her husband when she was 30 years old. She now lives in Brandon, Florida.

Bryant still has all her childhood friends, plus family in Ukraine. Her family and friends are witnessing bombings every day. She said they are scared for their lives.

“As we speak, they are under bomb attacks. I am afraid for their lives. I have friends where they live in the area where there are bombings daily,” Bryant said.

She’s walking the streets of Brandon, including Kings Avenue, with the Ukrainian flag to spread awareness of what’s happening in Ukraine and to let people know how they can help.

Bryant said starting at 10 a.m. on Friday members at Florida Career College will accept donations to send to Ukraine.

Any donations including food, blankets, or money will be handed over to the Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in St Petersburg.