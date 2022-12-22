A young mother was celebrating Christmas with her son when tragedy struck. The community is coming together to help her grieving family and friends.

BERWICK, Pa. — Amanda Miller from Nescopeck was driving her 2-year-old son to see Santa on December 7 in Sugarloaf Township when she was hit by another car.

Her son Lincoln survived. Amanda, age 25, did not.

"We became friends at one of her birthday parties. She always used to make fun of me because I was a weirdo, but she still liked me anyway," said Shevelle Talanca.

Shevelle was Amanda's best friend. They've known each other since they were 5 years old. They grew up in Berwick together.

The pair were pregnant around the same time, and their sons became best friends too.

Shevelle is due any day now with her second, a girl, who will share a middle name with Amanda.

"She was always there along with my pregnancies; she would download a pregnancy tracker just to see my milestones and stuff. She was a very, very good person."

Around the same time that they were both pregnant with their sons, Krista Lipps was opening her own 3D ultrasound business called Love At First Sight 3D.

Amanda was one of her first clients, allowing Krista to practice using the ultrasound machine on her.

That was one of the first memories that came rushing back to Krista's mind when she heard the news.

"She was there right from the beginning with me. She came to any event I had. She was a great person overall. She would have been a great nurse. She was supposed to graduate this week from nursing school. It felt it was only right to help her family during this time because they helped me when I was first starting out."

Shevelle is also a client at Love At First Sight. Now the two women are working together to plan a fundraiser for Amanda's fiance and son.

"I know she would tell us it's unnecessary. She was not really one for much attention. But I know she'd appreciate it for Lincoln," Shevelle said.

The fundraiser is happening Friday, December 23, with 50% of the profits from every ultrasound Krista does going directly to the family.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Krista will also be collecting donations and raffling off items donated by area businesses. Donations will also be collected along Berwick's Christmas Boulevard on Friday evening.

You can find the Facebook event page here.