The number of people put out-of-work by the coronavirus pandemic continues to rise.

TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly 3 million more Americans filed for unemployment last week.

That means a total of more than 36 million U.S. workers have requested jobless benefits in the last 8 weeks, during the pandemic.

Initial jobless claims for the week ending on May 9 were 2,981,000. That's a slight decrease of 195,000 from the revised level for the week prior.