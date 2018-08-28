The Coast Guard is checking out a report of an unexploded ordnance in the water near Seattle, Wash.

The unexploded mine was spotted off Brownville Marina.

Sister station KING reports a Coast Guard spokeswoman said the object was reported at about 2 p.m. The Coast Guard established a 1,500-yard safety zone around the ordinance, which was about 1,200 yards east of the marina and drifting south. Crews from the Coast Guard and state Department of Natural Resources were patrolling the area.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP