A former student at Ole Miss was one of eight victims killed at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston.

HOUSTON — A former Ole Miss student was killed Friday night at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas.

University of Mississippi Communications confirmed that Madison Dubiski, 23, was one of eight victims who died at the festival. The university said Dubiski was not a graduate and was only enrolled during the 2016-17 school year.

"We were very saddened to hear about Madison," the university said. "Related to your inquiry about her student status, we can confirm that she is not a current student or a graduate and was only enrolled at the University of Mississippi during 2016–17 academic year."

KHOU-TV reported Dubiski was a resident of Cypress, Texas.