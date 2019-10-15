A University of Iowa Student was arrested Friday for allegedly using a fake ‘McLovin’ ID to get into a bar, according to police.

A criminal complaint states that 20-year-old Daniel Burleson was in an Iowa City bar holding an alcoholic drink in his hand early Friday morning when an officer asked him for an ID.

Burleson initially refused to give officers his ID, court documents read. He was then escorted out of the bar, where he gave officers his ID, revealing he was underage.

When officers asked for Burleson’s fake ID, he told them he didn’t have one. But while Burleson “began shuffling through the wallet”, police spotted a fake Hawaii ID with the name “McLovin DOB 06/03/1981”, a reference to the movie “Superbad”.

According to the criminal complaint, Burleson stated he bought the fake ID off Amazon.

Burleson was charged with Possession of a Fictitious ID Card, a serious misdemeanor. He was released from jail on his own recognizance.