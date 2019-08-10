PHILADELPHIA — A decade of partying with strippers and hanging out at sports bars -- no, it’s not the plot for the next Van Wilder movie.

They're what a Drexel University professor is alleged to have spent nearly $190,000 on from 2007-17.

The problem? Taxpayers paid for it in the form of federal grants that were supposed to fund energy and naval technology-related research.

According to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the university discovered the improper expenses, alerted the government and fully cooperated with the resulting investigation.

Dr. Chikaodinaka D. Nwankpa would have been fired, but he resigned instead -- and repaid $53,328. Drexel is covering the rest of his tab.

U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain calls this “an example of flagrant and audacious fraud, and a shameful misuse of public funds.”

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) says Nwankpa “jeopardized the Department of Navy’s efforts to obtain the best technology and research for our brave men and women in uniform”.

Nwankpa is not facing charges.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter