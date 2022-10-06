x
Nation World

US forces 'successfully' kill ISIS leaders in northern Syria airstrike

U.S. Central Command said based on initial assessments, no civilians were killed or wounded during the operation.
Credit: AP
FILE - The seal for the U.S. Central Command is displayed on Feb. 6, 2017, at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla. U.S. special operations forces conducted a raid in northeast Syria overnight, killing an Islamic State insurgent who was involved in smuggling weapons and fighters, U.S. officials said Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. In a statement, U.S. Central Command said the helicopter raid targeted Rakkan Wahid al Shamman, who was known to facilitate the smuggling in support of IS operations. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command successfully carried out an airstrike Wednesday killing ISIS leaders in northern Syria, the Tampa-based command announced.

It happened at around 6:32 p.m. local time in Syria. The airstrike killed both Abu-Hashum al-Umawi, a deputy Wali of Syria, and another senior ISIS official associated with him.

Based on an initial assessment, Central Command does not believe any civilians were killed or wounded during the operation, CENTCOM said. Additionally, no U.S. forces were injured or killed. 

There was also no loss or damage to U.S. equipment in the execution of this operation, CENTCOM said.

"This strike will degrade ISIS' ability to destabilize the region and strike at our forces and partners," CENTCOM Commander General Michael "Erik" Kurilla said. "Our forces remain in the region to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS."

The U.S. military did not say where the raid happened. But Syrian state media and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based opposition war monitor, both said the operation took place in Saray al-Mulook, a village southwest of Qamishli under the Syrian government control.

The monitoring group said U.S. forces used loudspeakers to tell residents to return home and turn their lights off before the attack was launched.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

