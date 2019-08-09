The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast is responding to an overturned cargo ship in the St. Simons Island Sound Sunday morning.

USCG said that multiple agencies were assisting with evacuating the cargo ship, Golden Ray, which they said was heavily listing around 3:37 a.m.

By 5:45 a.m., evacuations were still ongoing and all vessel traffic through the Port of Brunswick had been suspended unless approved through the USCG Captain of the Port.

At this time, there have been no reports of injuries and it is not yet known what led to the ship listing on its side.

Glynn County first responders are assisting the Coast Guard with the response to this as needed but the U.S. Coast Guard is the main responding agency.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.