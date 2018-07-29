American Lawson Craddock finished last out of 145 cyclists who completed the three-week, 2,082-mile Tour de France on Sunday.

He finished the 20-stage race in 87 hours, 51 minutes, 32 seconds, earning him the title of lanterne rouge, the last rider to complete the Tour in overall time. He was about 4 hours, 34 seconds behind winner Geraint Thomas.

But Craddock was riding for more than himself and his EF Education First-Drapac team. The 26-year-old from Houston raised more than $192,000 for Alkek Velodrome, where he got his cycling start. The total through Sunday afternoon was almost double his goal of $102,100, and the funds raised came from 2,616 donors in 20 days.

Craddock looked like he might not make it after crashing in the first stage of the Tour, fracturing his scapula and suffering a gash above his eye that required stitches.

We sat down with @lawsoncraddock to talk about his remarkable Tour de France journey #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/5SXgG4Mckk — NBCSN Cycling (@NBCSNCycling) July 21, 2018

"I fought on for the next 50 miles to finish the stage before an X-Ray revealed my injuries," Craddock wrote on his GoFund Me page. "Not being one to give in, I told myself that I wouldn't stop the race unless it was absolutely necessary."

The outdoor concrete velodrome suffered damage during Hurricane Harvey last year. Craddock pledged $100 to the Greater Houston Cycling Foundation for each Tour stage that he finished. The GHCF operates the velodrome.

