U.S. Marine veteran stands outside for hours with 'I can't breathe' taped over his mouth

As the temperatures reached the upper 90s, Winn's shoes started to melt.

In a silent protest, a U.S. Marine veteran stood in full uniform outside of the Utah State Capitol last week for three hours with tape over his mouth with the written message: "I can't breathe."

Those were the words George Floyd pleaded as a former Minneapolis police officer kept a knee on his heck for more than eight minutes, leading to Floyd's death.

The incident has sparked nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

On Thursday, thousands of protesters attended one at the Utah State Capitol. The next day, the Marine stood alone in the same spot.

The man was identified as Todd Winn. He explained to CBS affiliate KUTV why he chose to protest.

Winn said he taped his mouth to silence the voice he has as a veteran, one he says is a privileged voice. He said he hopes to magnify the voices of others.

AS Winn stood in the heat, he held a sign that read, "Justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, and countless others."

