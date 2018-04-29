Nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States have been told they will have to wait until a border facility near San Diego has enough space to accommodate them.

The migrants had made their way north through Mexico by foot, freight train and bus over the past month. Many say they fear for their lives in their home countries.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said Sunday that the San Ysidro port of entry had reached capacity for people without legal documents to enter the country. He said the crossing could take in additional people as space and resources become available

About 50 of the 200 people walked across a bridge and were permitted to wait until they could be processed.

