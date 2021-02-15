USWNT's Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris announce adoption of baby girl

As part of the announcement, the couple shared a message to their daughter's birth mom and touched on the 'very stressful' adoption process.

WASHINGTON — U.S. women's national team players Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris celebrated Valentine's Day by announcing their adoption of their first child.

The soccer stars, who tied the knot in Dec. 2019, announced Sunday the arrival of their daughter, Sloane Phillips. According to a post by Krieger, their daughter was born on Friday, Feb. 12.

"Dear Birth Mom.. Our promise to you: We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family," Krieger wrote. "We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support. We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone!"

"This is the best Valentine’s Day gift we’ve ever received," Krieger added in her Instagram post.

Krieger and Harris were both on the 2019 World Cup-winning soccer team and both are captains on the NSWL Orlando Pride team. The couple thanked all their friends, family and teammates for supporting them throughout the adoption process.

The U.S. women's national team tweeted out a congratulations, along with a photo of the couple and their daughter, adding "welcome to the family Sloane!"

In her Instagram post, Harris also touched on the "very stressful" adoption process.