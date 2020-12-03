FRISCO, Texas — The increasingly bitter dispute between American women's national soccer team and the U.S. Soccer Federation spilled onto the field when players wore their warm-up jerseys inside out in a protest before their 3-1 victory over Japan.

Players filed a gender wage discrimination suit against the USSF, a case scheduled for trial starting May 5 in federal court in Los Angeles.

The USSF submitted legal papers this week claiming that the women are less skilled and have less-demanding roles than the men on its national team.

By wearing jerseys inside out, players hid the USSF crest on the jerseys.

United States goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, left, and forward Megan Rapinoe, right, stand with their jerseys turned inside out during the playing of the national anthem before a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match against Japan, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

AP

The USSF apologized Wednesday for the claims it made. The statement from USSF president Carlos Cordeiro came hours after The Coca-Cola Co. denounced the federation for its stance. Cordeiro also announced a shake-up of the USSF legal team.

The USSF's legal papers had said the men had a “higher level of skill based on speed and strength” and “more responsibility.”

Associated Press' Anne M. Peterson contributed to this report.