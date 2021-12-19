USDA issues alert on Trader Joe's frozen Wonton soup

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued an alert for "Trader Ming's" chicken and vegetable wonton soup sold in the freezer section of Trader Joe's stores.
The product's manufacturer, Ontario, California-based Fortune Avenue Foods, said that the product could actually contain shrimp and pork, which isn't mentioned on the label.
Shrimp is a known allergen, though the agency said that as of Sunday there had been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions by consumers. The USDA is urging people to check their freezers and if they have a known allergy to these ingredients, they are urged not to consume the soup. Consumers are asked to either throw the product away, or return the product to the place of purchase.
USDA said they were notified by Fortune Avenue Foods after a consumer called to complain that they saw shrimp and pork in the bowls which were labeled as containing chicken and vegetable wonton soup.