4th stimulus check coming for some essential workers

The Farmworker and Food Worker Relief (FFWR) grant program will likely be the first to make individual payments to workers.

YORK, Pa. — An unexpected 4th stimulus check will be available to some essential workers thanks to a new relief program.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is investing $700 million in a new program that will offer $600 relief payments to individuals who worked in meatpacking plants, worked on farms, and worked in grocery stores throughout the pandemic.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said during a press conference earlier this month that, "it's important that we recognize that doing this essential work has also come not only with a potential physical risk, but also a financial risk."

The bulk of the relief program funding will go toward one-time payments of up to $600 to “defray costs for reasonable and necessary personal, family, or living expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as costs for personal protective equipment (PPE), dependent care, and expenses associated with quarantines and testing related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the agency.

The program details are still forthcoming, but officials said that more information on the application process for workers who are eligible will be available by late fall 2021.

Vilsack noted that these workers were the reason so many American families were able to provide food t the table during the pandemic and that they deserve to be supported.

"While it’s important for us to give recognition to these incredibly hard workers, I think it’s also important for us to provide some level of support.”