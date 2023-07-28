Valena York Henderson, born in 1920, turned 103 years old on July 20, according to family.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta family is celebrating a "great blessing," as they mark the 103rd birthday of their matriarch.

The Atlanta native has long been active in the community as an activist whose family says has received numerous awards for her service. This included having the "Henderson Place" property off Irwin Street in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward named in her honor by the Historic District Development Corporation.

Ms. Valena loves to dance, as shown in a social media post by family. And in her words, the post said "She is still blessed with everything she was born with."

Family posted on Facebook during the week thanking all those who sent birthday wishes for Ms. Valena's 103rd birthday.

"Our family is truly blessed and count it all joy for the gift of favor on her life," they wrote.

Happy Birthday!