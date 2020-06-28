Van stolen from Atlanta-based animal rescue charity

Furkids is appealing for help in finding stolen van or paying for a new one.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based non-profit dedicated to saving homeless cats and dogs says it is are looking for help in finding its stolen van.

The van was stolen Wednesday night from Furkids Thrift Store in Johns Creek in the 9800 block of Nesbit Ferry Road, according to the agency's CEO and founder, Samantha Shelton.

Shelton said the organization uses the van for pickups and deliveries of donated merchandise for its four thrift stores, two animal shelters and several adoption centers across metro Atlanta.

“The loss of this van is a heartbreak for us and a significant blow to our organization,” Shelton said.

She said that insurance coverage is not enough to cover all of the costs to replace the van. As a result, Shelton said, Furkids is appealing to others to help fund a new van.

Additional details can found on the charity's website at furkids.org.