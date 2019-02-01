Vermont is willing to pay up to $10,000 for people who want to move there and work remotely.

Under a bill signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott in May 2018, remote workers who put down roots in the Green Mountain State will be eligible for up to $10,000 in moving expenses and other costs.

State officials said they're hoping the state's high quality of life will prompt out-of-state workers to trade their current office for a Vermont co-working space or home office. Remote workers who move to the state could be reimbursed for moving expenses, membership fees for a co-working space and technology expenses.

The Agency of Commerce and Community Development designed the program that began Tuesday. The state could spend up to $125,000 on the incentives in 2019 -- enough to cover 25 workers who max out their possible grants.

People who are eligible are those who become full-time Vermont residents after Jan. 1, 2019, who work from an in-state home office or co-working space and are employed full-time by an out-of-state company.

Learn how to apply at Vermont's government website.

