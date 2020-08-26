Veteran Paul Quessenberry lands deal with New England Patriots

The terms of the contract with Quessenberry have not been announced at this time.

WASHINGTON — The New England Patriots on Saturday signed tight end Paul Quessenberry, who has spent the past four years serving in the U.S. Marines.

The 28-year-old played defensive end in 38 games over four seasons for the Naval Academy from 2011 to 2014, according to the Patriots. He has a record of 80 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and two passes defensed during his collegiate career.

He's listed as 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds.

The terms of the contract with Quessenberry have not been announced at this time.

His brothers are also professional football players, David Quessenberry is an offensive tackle with the Tennessee Titans, and Scott Quessenberry plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.