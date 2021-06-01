CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department needs the public's help locating two missing kids last seen in a stolen car.
Victory Laster, 11, and Jaylen Laster, 14, were reported missing Monday at around 12:30 p.m., police said. They were seen in a stolen Lincoln with tag # DP1MY2.
Police said the two could be in the Conyers area where they are known to visit.
Victory is a Black female who is 5-foot-1 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.
Jaylen is a Black male who is 5-foot-1 and weighs 98 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Victory and Jaylen Laster is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.