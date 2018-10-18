BOULDER, Colorado -- A bold bear burglarized a car in Boulder.

Colorado's carnivorous car thief carefully planned the crime.

He waited until a Sunday snowstorm before opening the passenger side door and searching for food.

When the hungry bear didn't find any food, the bandit walked around and opened two more doors.

No luck. There was no food inside.

Red Van Workshop, a business that partners with e-commerce companies, shared surveillance footage of the wild encounter.

The bear must have been gentle because the vehicle wasn't damaged at all.

