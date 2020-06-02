SAN JOSE, Calif — The fox and the hound? More like the coyote and badger.

Video out of California captured an unusual sight -- a coyote and badger traveling together under a highway in the middle of the night.

The video comes from the nonprofit Peninsula Open Space Trust, who filmed the duo on its wildlife cameras near the Southern Santa Cruz Mountains. Researchers were studying how animals travel at night when they came across the pair of friends in the Coyote Valley near San Jose.

And while Open Space Trust says this is the first time this type of behavior has been captured in the San Francisco Bay Area, it's not uncommon.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, coyotes and badgers are known to team up and hunt together. The coyote can chase down prey if it runs and the badger can dig after prey if it heads underground into its burrow systems.

And as the video shows, they also like to play together.

So, keep on hanging out coyotes and badgers. We support this friendship.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter