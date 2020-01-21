HOUSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying eight suspects involved in an armed robbery of a southwest Houston restaurant earlier this month.

This happened on Jan. 7 just after 1 a.m. the Bombay Express located in the 10700 block of West Belfort.

Houston police say eight unknown armed suspects broke into the restaurant through the front entrance.

As the employees were closing up for the night, they heard the glass break and saw the suspects police said. The employees tried to hide as the suspects came in through the front door.

Police say the suspects then located the employees and stole their money, jewelry and cell phones. The suspects then focused on the gaming machines and were able to break into some of them with a hammer and take the money from the machines.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying eight suspects involved in an armed robbery of a southwest Houston restaurant earlier this month.

HPD

During the robbery, the suspects fired their weapons on at least two occasions and assaulted one of the 10 employees by striking him with a weapon, causing him to bleed.

The suspects then fled the location possibly in a white Ford Explorer.

The suspects are described as all wearing dark clothing with their faces concealed. The witnesses stated that during the robbery, some of the suspects were overheard speaking Spanish.

HPD

The suspects are described as all wearing dark clothing with their faces concealed. The witnesses stated that during the robbery, some of the suspects were overheard speaking Spanish.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter