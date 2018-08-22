A terrifying video shows an explosion in a Georgia coffee shop that happened when a construction crew struck a gas line.

CBS affiliate WCTV reports the explosion took place in the Coffee Corner in Homerville, Ga., near the border with Florida.

Three people in the business were flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Atlanta Gas Light said the crew hit the gas line and a sewer line, and gas went into the sewer and the kitchen area of the cafe, where something ignited the gas.

