DENVER — The suspect who police said prompted a 6-hour long standoff after shooting two officers in Denver's Lincoln Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon has died, according to a release from the Denver Police Department.

The cause and manner of death have not been released by the Medical Examiner's Office.

It's unclear at this time what the suspect's motive was, and DPD Chief Paul Pazen stopped short of identifying him further than saying it was a man. He was taken into police custody and transported to Denver Health for treatment after a fire broke out at the home he was holed up inside, Pazen said. That was at about 6 p.m. on Sunday. It's unclear at this time what started the fire.

The same man stood accused of shooting two police officers who were responding to the home on 6th Avenue and Inca Street before the standoff began around 1:30 p.m.

The officers - who were pulled to safety by other law enforcement - were taken to Denver Health and are in fair condition with a full expectation to recover, Pazen said during a Sunday afternoon media briefing.

One of the officers who was shot was a veteran and the other was "brand new," Pazen said. He did not offer any more details, such as the officers' names or ages. The update provided by police on Monday said they would not identify the officers at this time out of respect for them and their families.

"Both officers are in great spirits. In pain, but they demonstrated tremendous strength and courage," Pazen said.

A SWAT officer who was responding to the scene was involved in a serious car crash. He was released from the hospital Monday.

Pazen called the incidents that led to a tense afternoon a "very dangerous situation" and commended the restraint his officers used during the hours-long standoff. Police said they also believe the suspect was in this home alone.

Pazen also assured people during a Sunday evening media briefing that there was no longer a threat in this area.

"What’s important at this moment is to let the community know this situation is resolved," Pazen said. "We believe this threat has been taken care of. There’s no additional threats to the community at this time."

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who attended and led an afternoon press conference on Sunday about the shooting, released a statement applauding the bravery of the injured officers.

"Our dedicated officers put themselves directly in harm’s way to keep every one of us safe," Hancock's statement read in part. "They deserve to have the very best protection available to do their jobs as safely and effectively as possible, and we will be reviewing this incident to be sure they do.”

He also visited the officers at the hospital on Monday.

According to the Denver Police Department, the arrest warrant in the case has been sealed. Police said no new details are available during the investigation and more information wouldn't be released until law enforcement was done doing "interviews with people involved" - and that could take into next week.

Trevor Pinkerton lives about a half a block away from the scene at 6th and Inca. He told 9NEWS he was on the porch of his home watching - and listening - to the whole ordeal unfold.

"They just kept repeating, come outside with your hands up; we’re trying to help you," Pinkerton said.

9NEWS viewer Lisa Adams said she was on her way to the salon when the salon called her to cancel because of the police activity in the area of 6th and Galapago.

She said she lives just two blocks away, and around the time that she was leaving for the salon she heard loud noises and saw a lot of police officers.

"It's pretty nerve-wracking," Adams said to 9NEWS. "I live so close by. I'm used to walking around this neighborhood all the time - to see this happen and see him still in there is kind of scary."

Although the immediate threat to the public is over, Pazen said the investigation is just beginning.

