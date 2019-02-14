NEWARK, N.J.—It was complete madness inside a New Jersey McDonalds after a man let a huge white rat go inside the restaurant, CBS Philly reported.

A video posted to Facebook shows a man carrying a clear pet container with the rodent inside and dropping it on the ground before he runs out.

When the rat hit the floor, people started losing it, the video showed.

McDonald’s told CBS Philly they were working with police to identify the person in the video.

