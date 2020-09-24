x
Inspectors find more than 300,000 used condoms being packed for resale at factory in Vietnam

A tip from a local resident led inspectors to raid a factory near Ho Chi Minh City, where they found used condoms being prepped to be resold at the market.
Credit: AP
In this image from a video report by VTV, allegedly used condoms are being are being packed for sale in Binh Duong province, Vietnam on Sept. 10, 2020. Vietnamese police say they will investigate a factory that was found recycling about 320,000 used condoms for resale. (VTV via AP)

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnamese police over the weekend raided a factory and found hundreds of thousands of used condoms being packed for resale.

The Associated Press reported a local resident tipped off market inspectors, who raided a factory near Ho Chi Minh City. Inside, AP reported, were about 320,000 used condoms being prepped to be sold again at the market.

According to AP, a local newspaper reported the condoms were bought from a man in the province and were being washed, reshaped and put in plastic packages for resale.

CBS News said state broadcaster VTV took video of the factory showing sacks filled with condoms and the tools reportedly used to wash and reshape them.

VTV also said it wasn't clear how many used condoms had already been resold, CBS reported.

The Guardian reported that a woman detained during the raid told authorities she received about 17 cents for every kilogram of condoms she recycled.

