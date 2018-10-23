CALABASAS, Calif. -- A small vintage plane burst into flames after crashing down Tuesday afternoon on a Los Angeles area freeway.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on the well-traveled 101 in the small city of Agoura Hills in Los Angeles County.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the pilot -- who escaped unhurt --was the only person on board.

Nobody on the ground was injured.

Just saw a plane crash on the 101 pic.twitter.com/QUUfG5NzAL — Cole Puente (@colepuente) October 23, 2018

The aircraft was painted with German World War II-era markings.

The crash shut down the freeway in both directions.

A spokesperson for Van Nuys Airport told CBS Los Angeles that the plane was an AT-6 aircraft from its Condor Squadron vintage flying club.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

