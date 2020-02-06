Two police officers were hit by a vehicle Monday night during a protest.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — WARNING: Video below may be disturbing to some

The Buffalo Police Department says two officers were hit by a vehicle Monday night during a protest in front of the police department's E District police station on Bailey Avenue.

Video of the incident was captured on video by a Twitter user.

Officials from the New York State Police say one of their troopers was one of the law enforcement officers struck by the vehicle. The other was a Buffalo Police officer.

Both officers were taken to ECMC to be treated. The New York State Police officer is said to have serious but non-life threatening injuries. The other police officer is said to have injuries that appear serious in nature. Both are currently in stable condition.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says two people were also shot in the vicinity of Langmire and Bailey.

Mayor Brown says, "Two people that were struck by gunfire in the vicinity of Langmire and Bailey were two of the individuals that were in the vehicle that mowed into the police line, but again, this is still under investigation."

One person is in custody. The two people shot were taken to ECMC.

As of 11:30 p.m. the protest was still ongoing. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.