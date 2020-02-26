A mom's Facebook post has gone viral after she sent her 3-year-old to timeout.

According to TODAY Parents, Jillian Smith sent Peyton to timeout, but what she didn't expect was the family's English mastiff, Dash, to join him.

Smith posted the photo on Facebook and said, "When you're in time out but your best pal won't let you serve your time alone," accompanied with laughing and heart emojis.

"Dash understood. He was like 'Peyton needs me,'" Smith told TODAY Parents. "It's unreal how close they are."

As of Wednesday morning, the Facebook post has been shared more than 43,000 times.