Father rescues 4-year-old daughter, 2 other children from Missouri house fire

Dominic Walker, of Woodbridge, VA, is in the hospital suffering from third-degree burns across half his body. He will have to learn to walk and talk again.

MISSOURI, USA — An explosion in Missouri left a 4-year-old girl and two other children trapped under a collapsed roof.

Fortunately, the girl's father, Dominic Walker of Woodbridge, Virginia, ran back in to save her and the other children.

He was picking up his daughter from family in Missouri, when a gas leak caused an explosion at the home 4-year-old Mariah Walker was still inside of.

Family say Dominic Walker is now in a Missouri hospital suffering from third-degree burns.

His mother, who has been by his bedside all week, spoke with WUSA9.

"My son with his bare hands pulled the roof off his daughter. My son is so burnt up. His hands, body, his face,” says Desrene Barr.

Walker made it out of the explosion with third-degree burns over half of his body. He is still in a medically-induced coma, with pneumonia and several infections. He will have to learn to walk and talk again.

“I swear, I wish my son can transfer all that pain to me. Watching my son in that hospital bed. I can’t do nothing. I cry and pray. It’s all I can do. God said call onto him and he will answer,” says Barr.

His 4-year-old daughter is also recovering in the same hospital from first-degree burns.

Her grandmother, Desrene Barr, says her son is a hero.

Adding, "This story could have been a different story. Knowing he saved his daughters' life is a blessing in disguise. God will not forget that."

Walker and his daughter have a long road to recovery.

He’s undergone two surgeries and will need at least one more.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.