Colorado blood donor reaches 90-gallon milestone

The Louisville resident's first donation with Vitalant dates back to 1960.

BOULDER, Colo. — Vitalant is recognizing the selfless dedication of a blood donor in Boulder.

Virgil Olson made his 90th gallon donation — the equivalent of about 720 donations — at Vitalant's Boulder donation center on Thursday.

Joined by his family, the 90-year-old Louisville resident was presented with a special plaque to mark the occasion.

Having donated blood since he was 18 years old, Olson is among only a handful of Vitalant blood donors in Colorado who have reached the 90-gallon mark. Olson's first donation with Vitalant dates back to 1960 when he first moved to Colorado.

“I like to encourage people to start donating.” Olson said. “As long as I’m healthy and able to, I don’t plan on stopping giving blood.”

Olson donates platelets regularly and is eligible to donate up to 24 times per year compared to whole blood donors who are limited to six donations each year. Platelets have a very short shelf life — only one week.

There is currently an ongoing summer blood shortage and Vitalant is urging all eligible donors to schedule a blood donation in August to replenish the supply. Learn more and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org.

