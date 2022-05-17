In 2019, Mary Davis was living in her car, now she gives her time to help others needing the assistance she once needed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — On any given weekday morning at The Salvation Army Mesa Citadel Corps, people are likely to find a busy Mary Davis in a room filled with shelves, freezers and fridges full of food.

She’s packing dozens of boxes by hand for Mesa families that need help putting meals on the table.

“I make almost 40,” Davis said.

That’s just this particular day. “Sometimes we do 60,” she said.

Even with all of the work, she’s basically doing this by herself.

“I love it, I love what I do,” Davis said. “Right now, this is my home, my family, my everything,” Davis said.

It’s because of what this place and the people she works and volunteers with that gave her in her own time of need.

If you go back to 2019, Davis was living in her car when she first arrived at The Salvation Army as a volunteer.

“After my husband died, I lost my job and I don’t know what to do, and I looked for something to keep me busy,” Davis said.

Davis said she found support in those leading the organization.

Major Tammy Ramsey was one of those individuals.

“I miss her because she always pushed me and told me to not give up,” Davis said.

But in March 2020, the place, the boxes, and Davis’ work became all that more important.

“Major Scott said, ‘We’re not shutting down. We help people, We do something for these people because these people need us." Davis said. “Many people, many people come in the pandemic.

Throughout the last two years, Davis said she’s held onto faith and gives even more.

“I can do it. We go for it. God is with us,” Davis said. “Sometimes people are sick, yeah, but we do it. We’re feeding all these people.”

It’s those people, each item she packs, for each box, every weekday, Davis said, keeps her going.

“I do it with all my heart for them,” Davis said.

Get Up to Speed