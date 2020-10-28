x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Nation World

Volkswagen recalls Jettas to fix fuel leaks that can cause fires

Volkswagen says it’s not aware of any fires or injuries. The company said customers should contact a VW dealer immediately if they smell fuel or suspect a leak.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires. The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DETROIT — Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires.

The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years.

Volkswagen says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that bolts holding some high-pressure tubing can come loose over time, allowing fuel to leak and increasing the risk of a fire.

RELATED: Trader Joe's recalls gluten-free battered halibut sold in 19 states

RELATED: 2 types of Cottonelle flushable wipes recalled for bacterial contamination

The German automaker hasn’t figured out yet what it will do to fix the problem, but it expects to start notifying owners around Dec. 20. Affected vehicles have 1.4-liter engines built from June 18, 2015 to Dec. 9, 2017.

Documents posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration don't say if there have been any fires, but they mention an unspecified number of claims. The documents say owners could smell a fuel odor or see fuel leaking from the engine compartment.

Volkswagen says it’s not aware of any fires or injuries. The company said customers should contact a VW dealer immediately if they smell fuel or suspect a leak.

Credit: AP
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires. The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

RELATED: Hyundai, Kia recall over 591,000 vehicles for leaks that can cause fires

RELATED: Honda recalls 1.6M vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

RELATED: FDA list of toxic hand sanitizers expands to more than 80

RELATED: Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark

RELATED: Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs