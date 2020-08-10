Police said the suspect, William Sendelbach, 32, was waiting for them outside with a shotgun and opened fire on officers.

WABASH, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a Wabash City Police officer was wounded responding to a domestic call.

According to police, they received a 911 call for a domestic incident at 294 E. Maple Street around 7 a.m. While heading to the home, officers learned the suspect William Sendelbach, 32, was outside in front of the home with a gun.

When officers arrived, they said Sendelbach fired multiple rounds from a shotgun at them and hit Sgt. Nick Brubaker, a 23-year veteran, in the leg. Brubaker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers returned fire on Sendelbach and hit him multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne and his condition is unknown.

Officers then found Sendelbach's wife and son had escaped out of the house and the 10-year-old son had been stabbed multiple times by his father. The boy was flown to Riley Hospital for Children with life-threatening injuries. The mother was not injured.