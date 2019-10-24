There was an officer-involved shooting the parking lot of a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday night, according to a tweet by the El Paso Police Department.

KVIA reports one person was injured. It's not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

Police tweeted that shoppers were being escorted out of the store and that family members were urged to pick them up in a nearby Lowe's parking lot.

There are 10 Walmart Supercenters in El Paso. This shooting took place at a different Walmart than the shooting that killed 22 people and injured two dozen others on Aug. 3. The suspect in that shooting has pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story.

Officer involved shooting occurred outside of a parking lot located at 12236 Montana shoppers at the Walmart are being escorted out of the store. If you have family that was in the Walmart please pick them up at the LOWES parking lot