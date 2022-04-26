Police arrested Silas Scott's parents, Caylin Monroe and Jakob Scott, for murder and child neglect resulting in death in the 2-month-old boy's death.

BOONVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana couple is facing murder and neglect charges after their infant was found dead earlier this year.

On February 15, the Warrick County Sheriff's Office responded to a Boonville home on a report of an unresponsive child. Silas Scott, who was less than three months old, was dead when first responders arrived.

The sheriff's office told WFIE-TV the boy died of starvation.

On Tuesday, police arrested Scott's parents, 23-year-old Caylin Monroe and 22-year-old Jakob Scott, for murder and child neglect resulting in death in the case.