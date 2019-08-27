ALASKA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from a July 2019 story on protecting your home from wildfires.

Despite dealing with our own wildfires locally, Washington state has sent nearly 200 people to help Alaskan crews battle wildfires in their state.

On Twitter, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said, "#Wildfire does not care about state boundaries, which is why cross-state cooperation is vital. As fires rage in Alaska, we're sending our crews to help."

DNR said it has sent 191 people (69 of them just this week) to Alaska to "help our neighbor in need."

As of Aug. 23, wildfires have destroyed 51 homes and three businesses in just Anchorage, Alaska, according to the Associated Press.

Another 84 buildings between the communities of Willow and Talkeetna, about 70 miles north of the state’s largest city, also have been destroyed, fire information manager Kale Casey told the Associated Press.

Hundreds of people have already been evacuated and Gov. Michael Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for two boroughs as a result of the fires

The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center is currently tracking 220 fires in the area. They've mapped out all the fires here.

Persistent drought conditions are keeping these fires active, according to the state.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators believe it was caused by humans, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, at least 48 large fires are actively burning in 12 states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

