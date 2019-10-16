BREMERTON, Wash. — A Washington state man was charged with a felony assault after police say he attacked his roommate believing he acknowledged being a vampire.

Kitsap Sun reported Monday that a Kitsap County court charged the 40-year-old Bremerton man Monday after he was suspected of using a metal rod to nudge his roommate in the chest.

The roommate told county deputies that the suspect accused him of being a vampire, threatened to kill him and struck him with a metal rod.

The roommate says he feared his life because the suspect has severe mental health issues and is physically larger.

The suspect's brother told deputies the roommate jokingly said: "Is that what the kids are calling me these days?"

Authorities say the suspect believed the roommate acknowledged being a blood-sucking creature.

