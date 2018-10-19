Two Kansas water park workers have been found not guilty of lying during an investigation into the decapitation death of a 10-year-old boy on a waterslide.

Jurors on Thursday acquitted David Hughes and John Zalsman of obstruction of justice.

They are the first employees to stand trial in the August 2016 death of Caleb Schwab. The boy died while riding the 17-story Verruckt waterslide at Schlitterbahn in Kansas City.

RELATED: New details emerge in freak accident at Kansas water park

Prosecutors say Hughes and Zalsman failed to replace a brake mat that fell off the slide two weeks before the raft Caleb was riding in went airborne, slamming the boy into a metal pole. Two women on the raft were also injured.

Prosecutors alleged the men lied and said the mat had only been used during testing.

An attorney for one of two maintenance workers says the prosecution was a mess and an overreach by the attorney general.

Zalsman's attorney called the prosecution "sloppy" and accused the attorney general of overreaching in an attempt to push innocent men to turn on employees higher up in the company.

The attorney general's office did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Hughes and Zalsman were the first workers to go on trial. The park's co-owner and the ride's designer have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges. Their trials have not been scheduled.

Texas-based Schlitterbahn released the statement saying company officials have "maintained our belief in the integrity of our staff and respect the process and decision by the jury."

Caleb's father, state Rep. Scott Schwab, had no immediate comment on the verdict.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.