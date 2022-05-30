Waterspout captured on camera near Castaway Cay

It formed at around noon in The Bahamas while scattered storms were near the islands.

Example video title will go here for this video

CASTAWAY CAY, The Bahamas — An Orlando man vacationing with family in The Bahamas spotted a waterspout that might have been too close for comfort for some.

The video, captured by Khayan E. Martinez, shows the waterspout form across the way from a cruise ship near Castaway Cay and travel further out into the water. Martinez's family was staying on the private island reserved exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests.

He captured the video at around noon on Sunday, May 29. There were scattered storms across The Bahamas islands all day.

"Yikes," you can hear Martinez exclaim in the video as the waterspout forms.