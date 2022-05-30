Waterspout captured on camera near Castaway Cay

CASTAWAY CAY, The Bahamas — An Orlando man vacationing with family in The Bahamas spotted a waterspout that might have been too close for comfort for some.
The video, captured by Khayan E. Martinez, shows the waterspout form across the way from a cruise ship near Castaway Cay and travel further out into the water. Martinez's family was staying on the private island reserved exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests.
He captured the video at around noon on Sunday, May 29. There were scattered storms across The Bahamas islands all day.
"Yikes," you can hear Martinez exclaim in the video as the waterspout forms.
Another passenger aboard the cruise ship, David Miles, told WKMG in Orlando that passengers were sheltering outside of the ship for more than an hour until nearby lightning cleared.