ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wawa customers are being told to check their bank and credit card accounts.

The company announced Thursday it was hit by a ‘data security incident’ that targeted payment card information.

Wawa says debit and credit card numbers – along with expiration dates and cardholder names – were compromised, but the company does not believe there have been any unauthorized purchases made after the incident.

According to a news release, on Dec. 12, 2019, Wawa’s information security team found malware on the company’s payment processing servers so they notified law enforcement and brought in a digital forensics firm.

Wawa says the investigation revealed the malware was active since March 4.

“I want to reassure anyone impacted they will not be responsible for fraudulent charges related to this incident. To all our friends and neighbors, I apologize deeply for this incident," said Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens.

Wawa says customers are no longer being affected. It is offering support in the form of identity protection and credit monitoring services.

If you believe you’ve been impacted by the breach, you can reach Wawa at 1-844-386-9559 or on this website.

RELATED: Visa says hackers breached gas pumps with malware to steal your credit card info

RELATED: Cyber-attack could bring more toll road billing delays

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter