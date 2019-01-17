Furloughed government workers have some extra time on their hands, and one website is trying to help fill that time with some suds.

The people behind PayItFurloughed.com are accepting donations from people who want to buy those affected by the shutdown a beer.

Conversely, people who are affected by the shutdown can go to the website and see where they can get a free beer.

Why are they doing this? According to the website, "Beer makes everything better."

So far, there are four craft breweries in the Washington, D.C., taking part.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.